Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

PRINGLE – 29th July 2025 Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Late of Station Road, Letterbreen. The Venerable Cecil Pringle, dearly loved husband of Hilary, beloved father of Tanya (Fraser), Mark (Agnes) and Claire. A devoted grandfather of Keara, Fergus, Grace, Isobel and the late Thomas. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Thursday between 5.00pm – 7.00pm. The Funeral Service will take place in Rossorry Parish Church on Friday 1st August at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Rossorry Parish Church and Dementia NI. Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison Funeral Directors and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES or donate online via wtmorrison.com. Cecil will be lovingly remembered by his loving wife Hilary and his family and all the family circle. “Well done, good and faithful servant.” — Matthew 25:21

IRWIN (née Blair) — 29th July 2025 (peacefully) at Omagh Primary Care Complex and late of Tarmon Brae, Enniskillen. Wilma Elizabeth Isobel, devoted wife of Geoffery, dearly loved mother of Gordon (Catherine) and David (Valerie), dear grandmother of Alex and Matthew, and sister of Rae, Freddie, Audrey and Val. House strictly private please. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Wilma will take place in Enniskillen Presbyterian Church on Friday at 1.00pm, followed by a private committal. (There will be an opportunity to meet with the family prior to the service.) Family flowers only; donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care Ward, Omagh Hospital, Foyle Hospice and Marie Curie. Cheques should be made payable please to W T Morrison Funeral Directors and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES or donate online via wtmorrison.com. Wilma will be lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Cullen, late of Derrychurra, Arney, Co. Fermanagh, at the Millcroft Private Nursing Home, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh. Remains will repose in St. Sinnell’s Sanctuary, Railway Road, Belcoo on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal of remains on Thursday at 10.15am to arrive in St. Mary’s Church, Arney for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Forever loved and missed by her sisters Kit Boyle, Enniskillen, Rosaleen Kearney, Liverpool, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends.