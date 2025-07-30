Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Frank STAFFORD 27th July 2025, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Frank, late of Edenban House, Tempo. A devoted father of Caroline (Albert), David, Yvonne (Donal), Alan, Mark (Sass), Norma and the late Andrew. Also a dear brother of William, Dorothy, Kenny and the late Johnston, Johnny and Noel. And a special grandfather to his twenty grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. Family homes private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call at Marcus Madill Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Rd, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND, on Saturday evening from 5.00pm until 7.00pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Frank will take place on Sunday at 2.30pm in Trillick Parish Church, followed by interment in Kilskeery Parish Churchyard. Donations in memory of Frank are to Chest, Heart, and Stroke NI. Please make all cheques payable to “CHSNI” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Frank will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by his family and all the family circle. “Till we meet again.”

It is with great sadness that we announce the funeral arrangements for Vanessa Whyte, her son James Rutledge, and daughter Sara Rutledge who tragically passed away on Wednesday, 23rd July at their home on Drummeer Road, Maguiresbridge. Vanessa was a devoted mother, a loving and beloved daughter and sister and a loving and beloved daughter-in-law and sister-in-law. James was a much-loved son, brother, and grandson of Ernie and Helen Rutledge. He was also a cherished nephew of Julie and Richard Hoy and cousin to Daniel, Matthew and Emily. Sara was a dearly loved daughter, sister, and granddaughter of Ernie and Helen Rutledge. She was a treasured niece of Julie and Richard Hoy and cousin to Daniel, Matthew and Emily. A Service of Removal will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Maguiresbridge Boyhill Road, Maguiresbridge, BT94 4LL on Wednesday 30th July at 11.00 am. Vanessa, James and Sara will lie in repose together in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception Barefield (V95 XA72) on Friday August 1st from 3pm until 7pm. Private removal on Saturday morning August 2nd with the Funeral Cortege arriving to The Church Of The Immaculate Conception Barefield for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Following Mass Vanessa, James and Sara will be laid to rest together in Templemaley Cemetery. People attending the service of removal and funeral mass are asked to please wear bright and cheerful colours in their memory. House strictly private at all times please. The funeral mass will be livestreamed on this link https://www.doorabarefieldparish.ie/barefield-webcam Family flowers Please, donations in lieu if desired to Women’s Aid. Cheques should be made payable to Women’s Aid and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT942ES, or donate online via https://fermanaghwomensaid.enthuse.com/cf/community-support Vanessa, James, and Sara will be forever loved and remembered by the Rutledge and Whyte families and their many friends. Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Robert Samuel (Robbie) MORTON 28th July 2025, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital. Robert Samuel “Robbie”, late of Cleenish Park and Newtownstewart. A dear husband of May, and a much loved father of Robert, Denise, Sarah and Stephen. Also a dear brother of Joe, Jim and the late William and a special grandfather to eleven grandchildren. Family homes strictly private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call at Marcus Madill Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND, today (Tuesday) from 4.00pm until 7.00pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Robbie will take place on Wednesday at 12.00 noon in Cleenish Parish Church, Bellanaleck, followed by interment in Derrylin Parish Churchyard. Robbie will be sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by all his family and family circle. “At Rest”

Advertisement

Eileen Watters (nee Gallagher) late of 1 Sillees Grove, Derrygonnelly, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 6AD. Died peacefully 28th July 2025. Loving mother of Chris (Louise), Garry (Anne), she will be dearly missed and forever remembered by her adored grandchildren, Eve and Finn. Dear sister of Sheila (Tommy R.I.P), Margaret (Neil), Mary (Pat R.I.P), Sean (Irene), Peter (Ann), Eamon (Margaret), Joe (Bridget), predeceased by Joan (Pat R.I.P) and Sr Monica (Kitty). Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends. Eileen will be reposing at her late residence from 3pm until 8pm today Tuesday 29th July and on Wednesday 30th July from 3pm until 8pm. The family home is private at all other times to family and friends. Eileen will leave her late residence at 10.30am on Thursday 31st July for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Derrygonnelly, followed by interment in the Sacred Heart Church Cemetery, Boho. Heaven is now her home.

Margaret Conway (née Donegan) RIP, 28 July 2025. Late of 36 Brackvede Park, Enniskillen, BT74 7ND. Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Brendan (RIP). Loving mother of Sharon, Stephen (Aisling), Joe & Paul (Gail). Devoted grandmother to Kayla, Saoirse, Tiernan, Cillian, Grace & James. Dear sister of Helen, Michael, Moira, Joe, Martin, Gay, Desmond & Seamus. Predeceased by her sisters Anna, Sr Carmel, Geraldine and her brother Brian. Margaret will be reposing at her late residence on Tuesday 29th July from 2.00pm to 9.00pm, Wednesday 30th July from 12 noon to 5.00pm. House private at all other times please. Removal to St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen on Wednesday 30th July arriving for 7.00pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 31st July at 11.00am. Followed by burial in Cross Cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.mcn.live › Camera › st-michaels-parish-eniskillen. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Ellie’s Retreat & Foyle Hospice, C/O Paschal Conway Funeral Director, 22 Lattone Road, Belcoo, Co Fermanagh, BT93 5AS. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Agnes BLACKLOCK. Peacefully 26th July 2025. Late of 17 Barbour Court, Enniskillen. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Paddy Keenan (Sandy), Philip Keenan, William Keenan and the late Catherine Keenan. Dear sister of Margaret Rose McElroy and the late Michael, John, Christopher, Jimmy Joe and Mary Goodman. Dearly loved sister in law of Lulu. Loved and cherished grandmother to Callum and great grandmother to Haven Catherine and deeply regretted and forever loved by all her loving family, extended family circle and friends. Agnes will repose at John McKeegan Funeral Home 50 Mill Street Enniskillen on Tuesday from 5pm-8pm. Funeral Mass for Agnes will take place on Wednesday 30th July at 2pm in St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by interment in Cross Cemetery. Agnes “May you rest in eternal peace, until we meet again.”