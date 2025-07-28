+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesToday’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Posted: 6:00 am July 28, 2025

Elliott – 26th July 2025. Peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Simon Oliver, late of 43 Carrickpolin Road, Brookeborough. Devoted Husband of Meta, and dearly loved father of Avril (Mark) David, Valerie (Keith) Rosemary (Nial) and the late Robert. Much loved Grandfather of Cullen, Zoe, Sarah, Ryan, James, Harry, Neave, Eefa and Ella-rose. House and Funeral Strictly Private by his own request. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Colebrooke Parish Church. Cheques should be made payable to Mr Ian McCutcheon & Son, Funeral Directors, Clabby, Fivemiletown. Deeply regretted by his wife, family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Bob McCauley, late of 29 Dairies Rd, Enaghan, Enniskillen BT93 7BG. 26th July 2025, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital. Much loved husband of Collette. Loving father of Michael (Fiona), Joanne. Dear grandfather of Cian, Caoimhe and Cara. Dear brother of Joe (Ann R.I.P), Margaret (Jim Mc Beigh), Angela (Desmond Reid), Lena R.I.P (Eugene Corrigan R.I.P), Rita R.I.P (Eamon Maguire R.I.P), and twin brother Harry R.I.P (Angela). Will be sadly missed by his nephews and nieces. Bob will repose at his late residence on Monday 28th July 2025 from 2-8pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Monea on Tuesday 29th July 2025 for requiem mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining Cemetery. The family home is PRIVATE to family and close friends on Tuesday morning please. Heaven is now his home.

 

Advertisement

Related posts:

Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 6:00 am July 28, 2025
Top
Advertisement