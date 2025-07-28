Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Elliott – 26th July 2025. Peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Simon Oliver, late of 43 Carrickpolin Road, Brookeborough. Devoted Husband of Meta, and dearly loved father of Avril (Mark) David, Valerie (Keith) Rosemary (Nial) and the late Robert. Much loved Grandfather of Cullen, Zoe, Sarah, Ryan, James, Harry, Neave, Eefa and Ella-rose. House and Funeral Strictly Private by his own request. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Colebrooke Parish Church. Cheques should be made payable to Mr Ian McCutcheon & Son, Funeral Directors, Clabby, Fivemiletown. Deeply regretted by his wife, family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Bob McCauley, late of 29 Dairies Rd, Enaghan, Enniskillen BT93 7BG. 26th July 2025, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital. Much loved husband of Collette. Loving father of Michael (Fiona), Joanne. Dear grandfather of Cian, Caoimhe and Cara. Dear brother of Joe (Ann R.I.P), Margaret (Jim Mc Beigh), Angela (Desmond Reid), Lena R.I.P (Eugene Corrigan R.I.P), Rita R.I.P (Eamon Maguire R.I.P), and twin brother Harry R.I.P (Angela). Will be sadly missed by his nephews and nieces. Bob will repose at his late residence on Monday 28th July 2025 from 2-8pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Monea on Tuesday 29th July 2025 for requiem mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining Cemetery. The family home is PRIVATE to family and close friends on Tuesday morning please. Heaven is now his home.