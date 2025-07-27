Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

PARKER, July 25, 2025, peacefully at her home, 21 Mantlin Park, Kesh, Co Fermanagh. Mary Catherine (Molly). Beloved wife of the late Bill Parker and dear mother of Roy, Susie, Angie, Linda and the late Mary & Ben. House private on Saturday. Friends welcome on Sunday between 4pm – 9pm. Funeral from her late home on Monday at 1.30pm for service in Ardess Parish Church followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o FG McFarland & Sons, Funeral Directors, 49 Letterboy Rd, Kesh, BT93 0DF. Very deeply regretted by all the family circle.

Gary McKearney, 28 Lurganboy Park, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh. Died Thursday 24th July 2025 suddenly at home. Beloved son of Brendan and Bernie (née Elliott). Loving father to Joanne McKiernan (Shay) and Padraic (Kamini), brother of Gabriel (Vivien) and Linda (Damien) and much loved granda to Chloe and Conor. Gary will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA on Saturday afternoon from 4pm until 8pm and again in the Adoration Chapel at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler on Sunday afternoon from 4pm until 8pm. Removal from his late residence in Lurganboy Park on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Gary will be sadly missed by his parents, children, their mother Fidelma, grandchildren, son-in-law, brother, sister and the entire family circle. Gary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler. Family home strictly private at all times please. St Padre Pio pray for him.