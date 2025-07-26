Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Sheila Kerrigan (née Coyle), 14 Rocorn, Corry, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 3GA, and formerly of Laughill, Belleek, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Peter, devoted mother of Shirley, Patricia and Helen, cherished mother-in-law of Nick, James and Steve, dearest grandmother of nine grandchildren – Natalie, Dan, Adam, Jordan, Seán, Ciaran, Shannon, Caitlin, and Conor – great-grandmother of Archie, Oliver, Orla and Leo, dear sister of Josie (USA), Una and Aidan, and sister-in-law of Jim, Una, Breege, Fiona and Pauline. Sheila is predeceased by her parents Patrick and Moira Coyle, her brothers Paul, Pat, Francie, Gerald and infant Kevin, sisters Nan, Mary, Peggy and Philomena, and nephews Paul Kelly and Paul Coyle. Sheila’s remains will repose at the family home on Saturday 26th July from 6pm to 9pm and on Sunday 27th July from 6pm to 9pm, with house private at all other times. Removal to Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Monday for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her loving family, extended family circle and her many friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Gary McKearney, 28 Lurganboy Park, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh. Died Thursday 24th July 2025 suddenly at home. Beloved son of Brendan and Bernie (née Elliott). Loving father to Joanne McKiernan (Shay) and Padraic (Kamini), brother of Gabriel (Vivien) and Linda (Damien) and much loved granda to Chloe and Conor. Family home strictly private please. Funeral arrangements later.