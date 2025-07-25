Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The sudden death has occurred of Aaron Joseph Leonard, 23rd July 2025, Sligo Line, The Point, Letterbreen, Co. Fermanagh. Beloved son of John and Mary and loving brother to Oisin. He will be forever missed by all his aunts and uncles: Ann Fitzpatrick (Peter), Catherine Maguire (Michael), Joe Harkin, James (Nuala), Tom (Irene), Eamon (Deirdre), Vera Leonard, Mary Clancy (Peter), Rose Clancy (John) and Patricia Timoney (Gregory) and all of his cousins and extended family and friends. Predeceased by his grandparents Joseph and Nora Leonard and Theresa and Sonnie Harkin RIP. Aaron will be reposing for wake in Mullaghdun Community Centre on Friday from 3.00pm to 8.00pm. Family Home strictly private to family please. Aaron will leave his late residence on Saturday at 10.15am to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Mullaghdun for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.