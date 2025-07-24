Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Elenor Emily (Nellie) BROWNLEE. 21st July 2025, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Elenor Emily “Nellie”, late of 70 Loane Drive, Chanterhill. A much loved wife of the late Ronnie, and a devoted mother of Joan, Robert (the late Caroline), Derek, Jennifer (Kevin), Roy and Fiona (Phillip). Also a dear sister of Myra and the late Gertie, Bob, Derek, Mattie and brother-in-law Ken. And a very special grandmother to her thirteen grandchildren and her twelve great grandchildren. Family home private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call to Marcus Madill’s Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, BT74 6ND, on Tuesday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Nellie will take place on Thursday in Bethel Free Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm followed by interment in Cross Cemetery. Donations in memory of Nellie are to the Children’s work, Bethel Free Presbyterian Church. Please make all cheques payable to “Bethel Children’s Crusade” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Nellie will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle. “It’s not goodbye, it’s until we meet again.”

RAFFERTY (Enniskillen, Pomeroy) 21st July 2025, peacefully in South West Acute Hospital surrounded by her loving family, Anne (formerly of Gortnagarn). Daughter of the late James and Alice RIP. Cherished sister to Mary (Jimmy), Seamus (Marian), Bernadette (Billy), John (Maureen) and the late Patrick and Gerard RIP and dear friend of Damian. Adored by her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Ann is reposing at home 82 Loughview Drive BT74 6HB until removal Wednesday at 1pm to her brother John’s home 342 Pomeroy Rd. BT70 3DT. Funeral from there on Thursday for 11am Requiem Mass in The Church of the Assumption, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Our Lady pray for her. Deeply loved and missed by her sorrowing sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, entire family circle, neighbours and friends.

The death has occurred of Mary (Maureen) KERRIGAN. Peacefully 13th July 2025. Late of 201 Moybrone Road, Croaghrim, Boho. Beloved wife of the late Seamus. Devoted foster mother to Sean & Siobhan Keys. Dear sister to Sheila Day (Malcolm), Noel Wylie (Maria) and the late Gerard (Janet) and Oliver. Maureen will repose in John McKeegan Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen on Wednesday 23rd July from 5-8pm. Funeral Mass for Maureen will take place at 10am on Thursday 24th July in St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by interment in Cross Cemetery. Deeply regretted by all her family and extended family circle. Maureen “May you rest in peace, until we meet again.”