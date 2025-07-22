Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Olwen Johnston Died 19th July 2025, Peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen. 4 Sunnybank, Church Street, Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh formerly Summercourt, Ballysiillan Belfast. Beloved partner of James Corrigan and much loved mother of Racheal and Ben. House Private Please. Funeral form her residence on Wednesday 23rd July at 9.45am arriving at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan for Cremation at 12noon. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing Partner, daughter, son and family circle. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Oliver TREACY Peacefully 19th July 2025. Late of 76 Derrin Park Enniskillen. Beloved son of Eilish and the late Joseph. Dearly loved brother of Martina and Agnes Kilkenny (Gerard). Cherished uncle of Shannon and Luke. Oliver will repose at John McKeegan Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen on Monday 21st July from 4pm – 7pm. House private please. Funeral mass for Oliver will take place at 2pm on Tuesday 22nd July in St Michael’s Church Darling Street Enniskillen followed by interment in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Derrygonnelly. Deeply regretted and forever loved by all his family, extended family circle, friends and neighbours. Family flowers only please and donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Diabetes UK c/o John McKeegan Undertaker or any family member. Oliver “Blessed are the pure in spirit, for they shall see God”

Beacom, 20th July 2025, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Florence Esther “Essie”, late of 66 Boyhill Road, Maguiresbridge. A much loved wife of the late Albert, and a cherished mother of Anne, Trevor, (Pamela), Barbara (Gordon), Nigel (Iris) and Julie (Ian). Also a dear sister of Edna and the late Pearl and Bobby. And a very special grandmother of Glen, Lauren, Rebecca, Kelly, Mark and Nathan. Family home private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to meet with the family in Aghavea Parish Hall on Monday from 6.00pm until 9.00pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Essie will take place on Tuesday at 2.00pm in Aghavea Parish Church followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Donations in memory of Essie are to Marie Curie & Aghavea Parish Church. Please make all cheques payable to either “Marie Curie” or “Aghavea Parish Church” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Essie will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”