Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Beacom, 20th July 2025, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Florence Esther “Essie”, late of 66 Boyhill Road, Maguiresbridge. A much loved wife of the late Albert, and a cherished mother of Anne, Trevor, (Pamela), Barbara (Gordon), Nigel (Iris) and Julie (Ian). Also a dear sister of Edna and the late Pearl and Bobby. And a very special grandmother of Glen, Lauren, Rebecca, Kelly, Mark and Nathan. Family home private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to meet with the family in Aghavea Parish Hall on Monday from 6.00pm until 9.00pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Essie will take place on Tuesday at 2.00pm in Aghavea Parish Church followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Donations in memory of Essie are to Marie Curie & Aghavea Parish Church. Please make all cheques payable to either “Marie Curie” or “Aghavea Parish Church” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Essie will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

The death has occurred of Valerie JOHNSON (née Murphy) Peacefully 18th July 2025. Late of 26 Erne Drive Enniskillen. Beloved mother of Lisa, Sarah (Marc) and Catherine (Bryan), Dear sister of Anna Padden RIP (Patsy), Albert Murphy (Aggie), Jim RIP and Bernie (Micky). Loved and cherished Grandmother & Great Grandmother and deeply regretted and forever loved by all her nieces & nephews, loving family and extended family circle. Valerie will repose at her late residence from 6pm – 9pm Sunday and 2pm – 8pm Monday. House private at all other times please. Funeral mass for Valerie will take place Tuesday 22nd July at 10am in St Michael’s Church Darling Street Enniskillen followed by interment in Cross Cemetery. Valerie “When God holds your hand he will never let go” ISAIAH 41:13.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Smyth, 24 St. Patrick’s Park, Roslea Co Fermanagh peacefully in the loving care of his family. Dearly beloved husband of Annie, and a much-loved father to Mary (Shane Maguire), Fiona (Sean Rafferty), Ciaran & Aidan, a treasured grandfather to his 3 grandchildren Bláthnaid, Eimear and Erin Rose. A dear brother of Annemarie (Seamus Murray, RIP), Pat RIP (Rosie), Gerry (Mary-Jane), Bernadette (Jim), Eamon (Bernie), Teresa (Sean Sweeney, RIP) and Colette. Predeceased by his parents, brother, brothers-in-law and nephew James. Tom will be reposing at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookebrough Road, Lisnaskea today Sunday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Tom will repose at his home Monday (21st) from 2pm to 8pm, family time at all other times please. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St Tierney’s Church, Roslea for funeral mass at 11 o’clock, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Tom’s funeral mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea. Family flowers only please. Car parking is available at Roslea Shamrocks GAA complex.