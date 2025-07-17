Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occured of Tommy Gallagher, Keenaghan , Belleek, Co. Fermanagh BT93 3ES peacefully in the City Hospital, Belfast surrounded by his loving family.

Remains will repose at the family home on Friday from 3pm to 9pm with house private to family at all other times.

Remains will arrive in St. Patrick’s Church, Belleek for 12 noon Funeral Mass on Saturday followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director.

Forever loved and deeply missed by his beloved wife Eileen, his dear children Clora, Thomas, (Roberta),and Donogh, his cherished grandchildren Diarmuid, Tomás, and Grace, his sister Vera (Brendan), his sisters-in-law Mary and Deirdre and all in the family circle. Tommy is predeceased by his parents , his sister Mary, and his brothers Raymond and Gerry. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him