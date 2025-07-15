Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Gladys DIXON nee Clarke – 14th July 2025 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Area Hospital, and late of Glebe Park, Enniskillen.

Gladys, dearly loved mother of Maurice (Lisa) Jason (Joy) Gareth (Amie) Gwyneth (Stewart) and the late Edward and Alwyn, a devoted grandmother of Bethany (Ryan) Joseph, Polly, Maddison, Amelia-Rose, Seren, Alexa-Mae and Torin. Cherished sister of Mabel, David, Belle, Rita, Sylvia, Hugh, Carol, Norma and the late William, Kathleen and Annie. A special friend to Ray.

House strictly private please.Friends and Neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Tuesday 15th July between 5.00pm -7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Gladys will take place in St Macartins Cathedral, Enniskillen, on Wednesday, 16th July at 12.00pm followed by burial in Cross Cemetery.

At the request of the family, please wear something colourful. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Friends of the Cancer Centre, cheques should be made payable to Friends of the Cancer Centre and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Gladys will be lovingly remembered by all her family.

13th July 2025, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital. Robert Roderick “Roy”, late of Ballagh Road, Fivemiletown.

A much loved and cherished husband of Avril and a very dear brother of the late Myrtle, Harry and Betty. Family home strictly private please.

A service of thanksgiving for the life of Roy will take place on Thursday at 2.30pm in St John’s Parish Church, Fivemiletown, followed by a private family interment.

Roy will be always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by his loving wife Avril and all the family. “The Lord is my Shepherd.”