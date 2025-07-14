Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Arthur Eugene Murphy – Died Monday 14th July 2025 peacefully at home in the loving care of his family.

Beloved husband of Regina (née Smyth). Devoted father to Laura (Damien), Patricia (Eamon), Fintan (Joey) and Shane (Catherine).

Loving brother of Mary Kerr (Harry R.I.P) and Patsy Cadden (Gus R.I.P).

Predeceased by his sister Peggy, brothers John and Joe and his sisters-in-law Imelda and Anna (R.I.P).

Arthur will repose at his late residence today (Mon) from 4pm until 9pm and again tomorrow (Tue) from12 pm until 9pm with removal on Wednesday morning at 10-30 am to arrive at St Marys Church, Brookeborough for 11o’clock funeral mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private to family and friends on Wednesday morning please.

Arthur will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grand-children, great-grand-children, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and his large circle of family and friends. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Care c/o Swift & McCaffrey funeral directors, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA or any family member. St Martin de Porres pray for him.