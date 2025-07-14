Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Bridget (Bridie) McGovern (née Gaffney), 12th July 2025, peacefully at Downe Hospital, Downpatrick, late of Greaghport, Belcoo. Wife of the late Francis and beloved mother of Joanne(Marc) and grandmother of Eva and Cara and sister to Peter and Matt. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Rose and siblings Edward, Patrica, John, Bernard, Patrick and Mary.

Bridie will be greatly missed by her by all her nieces, nephews and wider family circle.

Bridie will be reposing at her late residence on Sunday from 3pm to 8pm for a walkthrough wake.

House private at all other times.

Funeral Mass in Holywell, Belcoo on Monday 14th July at 11.00am with interment to the adjoining cemetery.

May Bridie’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Ellen Gallogly (nee Mc Curdy), R.I.P passed away 12th July 2025, 30 Derryneeve Road, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 1BS. Peacefully at Hillcrest Nursing Home Omagh. Beloved wife of the late Frank R.I.P, much loved mother of Joe ( Bridgetta ), Donna ( Andy ), Francis ( Meta ), and Mark ( Claire ), loving grandmother of Rebecca, Hannah, Emily, Alfie, Megan, Cameron, Melissa and Alex, cherished sister Mary, Colum and the late Josephine and John R.I.P. Ellen will be reposing in McKerveys Funeral Home 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN on Sunday evening 13th July from 5pm to 9pm and on Monday evening from 5pm to 9pm.

Funeral will be arriving at Saint Josephs Church, Ederney on Tuesday 15th July for Requiem Mass at 12noon followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan, Ireland at 3pm.

Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam (St Josephs Ederney Culmaine Parish)

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie, donation box available in the funeral home, please make any cheques payable to the selected charity and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughter, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, brother and entire family circle.

Family home strictly private please.

Bridget McCusker- Peacefully 12th July 2025. Late of 58 Drummackian Road, Coolcran, Tempo BT94 3FR

Dearly loved sister of Maisie, Liz Colton, Anne and the late Tommy.

Beloved Aunt of Mary McCrory, Aine McAleer and Geraldine McQuaid.

Sadly missed and forever loved by her loving grand nieces and grand nephews, extended family circle, friends and neighbours.

Bridget will repose at her late residence from 12-9pm on Sunday 13th July and 12-9pm on Monday 14th July.

House private at all other times please.

Funeral Mass for Bridget will take place on Tuesday 15th July at 11am at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tempo followed by interment in Edenmore Cemetery Tempo.

Bridget “Nothing can separate you from the love of Jesus.” Romans 8:35

FOSTER, July 12, 2025 peacefully at his home, 19 Drumierna Road, Ederney, Co Fermanagh. Noel Alexander. Beloved Husband of Angel, dear stepfather of Lyn, Amanda & Rachel and Step – Grandfather of Jamie, Kyran, William and Esme. Cremation details will be announced on Monday.

House open between 4 pm & 8 pm Sunday, Monday & Tuesday.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie or the Oncology unit, Altnagelvin Hospital c/o FG McFarland & Sons, Funeral Directors, 49 Letterboy Road, Kesh, BT93 0DF.

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife and family circle.

Francis Arnold Clarke, late of Killadeas Road, Enniskillen. 1th July 2025, peacefully, at Omagh Hospital.

A very dear brother of Elizabeth (Tom) and James (Wendy). Also a special uncle of all his nieces and nephews.

Friends and neighbours are welcome to call at; Bonnieview, Ardlougher Road, Irvinestown, BT94 1LE.

A service of thanksgiving for the life of Arnold will take place on Tuesday at 2.30pm in Irvinestown Independent Methodist Church, followed by interment in Killadeas Priory Churchyard.

Donations in memory of Arnold are to Marie Curie. Please make all cheques payable to “Marie Curie” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Rd, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND.

Arnold will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by all his family and family circle.

Adrian Duffy- Peacefully 13th July 2025. Late of 93, Arney Road, Skea, Arney BT92 2DN and formerly Derrin Road, Enniskillen

Dearly loved husband of Mairead and loving father of Aaron (Joanna), Sinead (Kevin), Aisling (James), Paul (Dervla). A very special Grandad to Charlotte, Leo, Hannah, Caoimhe, Oisin, Niamh, Hugh, Arthur, Alessandra & Sophia. Loving brother of Tommy, Laurence, Carmel ( Murtagh), Barry & Kieran

Predeceased by his parents Tommy & Elizabeth, his brother Gerry & sister-in-law Mary

Adrian will be reposing at his home address on Monday & Tuesday the 14th & 15th July. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 16th July at 11.00am in St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen, followed by burial in Cross Cemetery. Mass may be viewed on the Parish Webcam

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The C.F.Trust c/o of Enda Love, Funeral Director or any family member.

Kevin Gilmurray- Peacefully surrounded by his loving family 13th July 2025. Late of 107 Clarnagh Road Tempo BT94 3AP

Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Mark (Kerry) Fiona Morgan (Hugh), Sharon McCaffrey (Barry) and Kevin (Majella).

Dear brother of Kathleen (Tom), Sheila (Jimmy R.I.P), Bernadette (Billy R.I.P), Rose (Daniel) John (Ann), Mary R.I.P (Jim) and Eileen.

Loved and cherished grandmother to Chloe, Charley, Catherine, Aoife, Mary Jane, Oisin, Lucy, Luke and angel baby Jack.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his extended family circle, friends and neighbours.

Kevin will repose at his late residence from 3-8pm Monday and 3-8pm Tuesday. House private at all other times please.

Funeral Mass for Kevin will take place on Wednesday 16th July at 11am at The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Tempo followed by interment in Edenmore Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis C/O John McKeegan Undertaker or any family member.

Kevin “Every tear we shed, Jesus holds in his hands.” Psalm 56:8