Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Outram, It is with heavy hearts we announce the death of Vic on Thursday 10th July 2025 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law at Craghan, Ballinamallard.

He died in the presence of his loving family – KATE, JAKE (Roz), GUY (Karen) and JOCELYN (Michael).

Victor George is the devoted son of Joy Outram and the late Frank Outram of Articlave, Co. Londonderry and dear brother of Arthur (Mary). Granda Vic will be missed by Niamh, Rory, Isaac, Cori, Abbie, Awa and Nuku. Family homes private please.

Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet with the family at Marcus Madill Funeral Home on Friday from 5.00pm until 7.00pm.

A service of thanksgiving for the life of Vic will take place on Sunday at 2.00pm in Magheracross Parish Church, followed by a private family interment.

Donations in memory of Vic are to Marie Curie. Please make all cheques payable to “Marie Curie” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Rd, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND.

Ann Magee (nee Hoy) Late of 4 Fairview Park, Derrygonnelly, Co.Fermanagh. Peacefully 9th July 2025 at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Pre deceased by her husband Charlie, dear mother of Sharon and Alan (Maura). Grandmother to Michael, Sarah, Bryan, Ciaran, Shane, Gareth, Katie and Aidan. Sister of Jim and the late Malachy, Tom and Lawrence.

Anne will repose at John McKeegan’s Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen BT74 6AW today Thursday 10th July from 5pm until 7pm. Removal from the funeral home at 10.15am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Monea on Friday 11th July for requiem mass at 11.00am followed by interment in Cross Cemetery.

Hunt Bernard (Barney), Fintona, Co Tyrone, (formerly of 8 King Street, Fintona, Co Tyrone, BT78 2BG) died peacefully on Wednesday 9th July 2025 in the South-West Acute Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Colette. Treasured father of Michelle (Sid), Sonia (Stephen), Paola (Pete), Tony (Christine), Shane (Loretta), Jason (Beata), Ryan (Claire), Leona (Jason), Emmett (Ciara) and Anne (Hugh). Loving & devoted grandfather to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cherished brother of the late Pat and Jimmy.

Barney will be reposing in his late residence. House Strictly Private.

Barney will leave his late residence at 10.30am on Saturday 12th July 2025 for 11am requiem Mass in St. Lawrence’s Church, Fintona, followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Barney will travel from King Street, and along Main Street, the Tattymoyle Road and the Lisdergan Road to arrive at St Lawrence’s Church at 10.50am.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.