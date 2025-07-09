Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Peggy (Margaret) Hayes (nee Rooney), Birmingham, England (and formerly) Derrycrum, Coonian, Co Fermanagh.

Peggy passed away peacefully on Tuesday 1st July in Birmingham. Beloved wife of the late Tom Hayes (R.I.P). A loving mother to Noeleen Hayes (Maguiresbridge), Anthony, Bernard and Adrian (England). Peggy is predeceased by her daughter Marian, twin brother Benny, her brother Joe and her sisters Mary and Dympna.

Peggy will repose in St Francis of Assisi Church, Handsworth, Birmingham on the evening of Tuesday 22nd July (time to be confirmed) with Funeral Mass at 10:30am on Wednesday 23rd July. Peggy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live at https://stfrancis.livevideostream.co.uk

Peggy will be sadly missed by her sons, daughter, their partners and all her heartbroken grandchildren.

Sarah (Lizzie) Leonard- Peacefully 8th July 2025 surrounded by her loving family. Late of 111 Sligo Road, Enniskillen

Dearly loved wife of the late Francie and beloved mother of Sean, Sarah Hanley (Gaby), Jennifer, Anthony, Linda McSwiggan (Shane) and the late Catherine

Also a dear sister of Helen, Ted & Hugh and the late Tessie, Maggie and John

Loved and cherished by all her grandchildren and great grandchildren

Lizzie will repose in John McKeegan Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen on Wednesday from 4pm – 9pm.

Funeral mass for Lizzie will take place on Thursday 10th July at 10am in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Monea followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted and forever loved by all her loving family, extended family circle, friends & neighbours.

Leslie Kelly Johnston July 7th 2025 Suddenly at his home, 8 Ringford Place, Lisbellaw, Co.Fermanagh, sadly missed by his children Kyle ( Ashleigh ), Stewart ( Lauren ) and Chloe , their mother Fiona, his grandchildren Robert, Emma and Isla. Brother of Beulah ( The late Noel ), Margaret ( David ), Beatrice ( Andy ), Noel ( Heather ), Elmer ( Ruth ), Colin ( Jacqueline ), Brian ( Yolande ) and Muriel ( David ). Family and friends are welcome to meet in Dowler’s Funeral Home 227 Main Street, Lisnaskea BT92 0JH on Wednesday From 6pm to 8pm. The funeral service will be in Dowler’s Funeral Home, On Thursday at 2 30pm followed by private cremation.

Robert James (bob) Kerrigan- 8th July 2025 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen and late of Ballygonnell Road, Gillyholme, Springfield, Enniskillen.

Robert James (Bob), loving husband of Gill, beloved dad to Yael and stepdad to Joey, Nathan and Ruairi.

House private please. Friends and Neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Wednesday between 5.00pm -7.00pm.

A Celebration for the life of Bob will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan on Thursday 10th July 2025 at 12.00 noon.

The ceremony can be viewed live via https://lakelandscrematorium.ie/

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Ward 3 South West Acute Hospital, cheques should be made payable to Ward 3 South West Acute Hospital, and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT942ES or donate online via wtmorrison.com.