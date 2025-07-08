Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

BOLES nee Storey – 6th July 2025 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen and late of Lough Yoan Road, Killyhevlin, Enniskillen. Violet Maud, beloved wife of Robert (Bob), dearly loved mother of Kenny and the late Wendy, devoted grandmother of Nathan, Keely-Ann, Kalem, Kelzey, Kasmira, Kyran and the late Kiefer. House strictly private please. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet family members in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Tuesday 5.00pm – 7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Violet will take place in Derryvullan South Parish Church, Tamlaght on Wednesday at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Ward 8, South West Acute Hospital, cheques should be made payable please to Ward 8 SWAH and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES or donate online via wtmorrison.com Violet will be lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”