Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Derek Ernest Love, Melvin Park, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh – peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Altnagelvin Hospital. A walk-through wake will take place in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh BT94 2ES, on Monday from 3pm to 6pm, with removal on Tuesday at 11:30am from Ballycassidy House, travelling via Belcoo and the Gurteen Road to arrive in Garrison Parish Church for Service at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining Church grounds. Forever loved and sadly missed by his daughters Rachel (Eddie), Andrea and Laura, sister Louise (Charlie), beloved grandchildren Sofia and Theodore, niece Linda, nephews Jason, Richard and Gerald, sister-in-law Jackie, dear friends and entire family circle. Derek is predeceased by his parents and his brothers Gerald, Norman and David. Family flowers only; donations in lieu, if desired, to Garrison Parish Church Fund. House private please.

WHITTAKER – 4th July 2025 peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the South West Acute Hospital and late of The Hollow, 67 Leighan Road, Derrygonnelly, BT93 6GT. Ernest Mervyn (Ernie) dearly loved husband of Georgina, beloved father Karen (Taylan) Alison (Craig) and Melanie (Gary). A devoted grandfather of Arthur, Ernie, Joseph, Andrew, Elizabeth and a dear brother of Iris (late Tommy) Edward (Joan) Eric (Carole) and the late Noble (Diane). Friends and neighbours welcome to call at the family home. Funeral leaving his late home on Monday at 1.30pm for Funeral Service in Devenish Parish Church, Monea at 2.00pm followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, South West Acute Hospital, cheques should be made payable to the Palliative Care Unit SWAH and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES or donate online via wtmorrison.com. Ernie will be lovingly remembered by all his family and family circle. “The day thou gavest Lord has ended.”