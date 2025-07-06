Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

WHITTAKER – 4th July 2025 peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the South West Acute Hospital and late of The Hollow, 67 Leighan Road, Derrygonnelly, BT93 6GT. Ernest Mervyn (Ernie) dearly loved husband of Georgina, beloved father Karen (Taylan) Alison (Craig) and Melanie (Gary). A devoted grandfather of Arthur, Ernie, Joseph, Andrew, Elizabeth and a dear brother of Iris (late Tommy) Edward (Joan) Eric (Carole) and the late Noble (Diane). Friends and neighbours welcome to call at the family home. Funeral leaving his late home on Monday at 1.30pm for Funeral Service in Devenish Parish Church, Monea at 2.00pm followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, South West Acute Hospital, cheques should be made payable to the Palliative Care Unit SWAH and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES or donate online via wtmorrison.com. Ernie will be lovingly remembered by all his family and family circle. “The day thou gavest Lord has ended.”

Benjamin (Benny) McMurray 68 Moybane Road, Letterbreen, Co, Fermanagh BT749DZ died 4th July 2025 R.I.P. Reposing at his son Frankie’s home 71 Moybane Road, Saturday 5th July from 3 pm to 8 pm and Sunday 6th July from 3 pm to 8 pm. Private on morning of the funeral. Removal on Monday 7th July to arrive in St Joseph’s church Mullaghdun for 11 am Funeral Mass with interment in adjoining Cemetery afterwards. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Frankie, Joseph (Coleen), Grandchildren, Calum and Louis, Brothers, Val and Michael (Collette), Brother-in-law Michael. Pre deceased by his loving wife Mary, Sisters, Josie (Geoffrey) R.I.P. Kathleen R.I.P. and Sister-in-law Mary R.I.P. family circle and friends.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Peg) Maxwell, 22 Main Street, Roslea, Co Fermanagh, BT92 7PP peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her husband John, parents Mary and Michael Curran, sister Maura, brothers, Jim, John and twin brother Michael. Dearly beloved mother of Sean (Edel), Maria (Ian), Anne (Pete), Paul and Jamie. A much loved grandmother to Rebecca (Ian), Rachael (Cormac), Jack, James, Katherine and Sian and a treasured great grandmother to Sophie. A dearly loved sister to Nono, Chris, Anne and Padraig. Peg will repose at St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea from 4pm until 8pm, Saturday 5th July, 2025. Removal from her home on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private to family and close friends only please. Peg’s funeral mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea. Family flowers only please, donations to Marie Curie Nurses by donation box or Aidan Connolly Funeral Director.

Graham, 4th July 2025, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Violet May “Mavis”, late of 59 Cloughcor Road, Lisbellaw. A much loved wife of the late Mervyn, and a devoted mother of Derrick (Angela), Andrew (Gina), Samantha (Michael) and John (Alison). Also a very special grandmother of Lauren, Rebecca, Emily, Nadine, Jordan, Ethan, Ollie and Louis and a dear sister of Margaret, Terry, Stella and the late Iris. Family home strictly private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to meet with the family and pay their respects at Lisbellaw Methodist Hall on Saturday from 5.00pm until 8.00pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Mavis will take place in Lisbellaw Methodist Church on Sunday at 2.30pm, followed by a private family interment. Donations in memory of Mavis are to Marie Curie. Please make all cheques payable to Marie Curie and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Mavis will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”