Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Kiera Mc Namee (nee Brennaman) R.I.P. (48 Cherryhill, Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh BT94 1FS). Peacefully at her late residence surrounded by her loving family passed away on 3rd July 2025. Much loved daughter of Betty and deceased father George R.I.P. Beloved wife of Damien, much loved mother of Megan, (Patrick) and Emma, loving sister of Sharron, (Ronnie), George (Debbie). Kiera will be reposing at her late residence on Friday 4th July from 11am to 9pm and on Saturday from 11am to 9pm. Family home private please at all other times and on the morning of the funeral. Funeral will leave from their on Sunday morning at 10.15am arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish webcam. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Husky Salavation c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing, husband, daughters, mother, sister, brother, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Eileen Murtagh (nee Maguire) formerly of Sunnyside Street, Belfast, and Trasna Island, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, Thursday 3rd July 2025, peacefully, dear sister of Jack, Nancy, Rosaleen, Frank, Paul, Vincent, Bridie, Carmel (Jim) & Fergus. Predeceased by Tony, Gabriel, Martin, Eugene & Brian RIP. Remains will be reposing in Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea, BT92 0LA, Friday July 4th from 4 pm to 9 pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 from Trasna Island to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by all her sorrowing family.