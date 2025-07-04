Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Kiera Mc Namee (nee Brennaman) R.I.P. (48 Cherryhill, Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh BT94 1FS). Peacefully at her late residence surrounded by her loving family passed away on 3rd July 2025. Much loved daughter of Betty and deceased father George R.I.P. Beloved wife of Damien, much loved mother of Megan, (Patrick) and Emma, loving sister of Sharron, (Ronnie), George (Debbie). Kiera will be reposing at her late residence on Friday 4th July from 11am to 9pm and on Saturday from 11am to 9pm. Family home private please at all other times and on the morning of the funeral. Funeral will leave from their on Sunday morning at 10.15am arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish webcam. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Husky Salavation c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing, husband, daughters, mother, sister, brother, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Peggy (Margaret) Hayes (nee Rooney), Birmingham, England (and formerly) Derrycrum, Coonian, Co Fermanagh. Peggy passed away peacefully on Tuesday 1st July in Birmingham. Beloved wife of the late Tom Hayes (R.I.P). A loving mother to Noeleen Hayes (Maguiresbridge), Anthony, Bernard and Adrian (England). Peggy is predeceased by her daughter Marian, twin brother Benny, her brother Joe and her sisters Mary and Dympna. Peggy’s funeral will take place in Birmingham with arrangements to follow. Peggy will be sadly missed by her sons, daughter, their partners and all her heartbroken grandchildren. Our Lady of Lourdes Pray for her.