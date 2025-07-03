Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Phyllis Kathleen WILSON (née Hicks). (Suddenly) at the South West Acute Hospital and late of Coleshill Crescent, Enniskillen. Phyllis Kathleen, beloved wife of Jim, daughter of the late Herbie and Kathleen, dearly loved sister of John, Neville, Alice (Sam) Elliott (Rhonda) and her special friend Tiffany. Sister-in-law of Joyce (Steve) Gus (Lynda) and a very special aunt of Jonathan (Leesa), Jamie, Lauren (Ryan), Andrew, Grace the late Raymond, Andrew (Denise) Stephen (Kerry) Stacey (Mark) Paul (Aoife) Karine (Peter) and her wee dog Poppy. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Thursday from 5.00pm – 7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Phyllis will take place in St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen on Friday at 12.00 noon followed by a private family burial. Family flowers Please, donations in lieu if desired to SWELL. Cheques should be made payable to SWELL and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen BT942ES, or donate online via wtmorrison.com. Phyllis will be lovingly remembered by Jim and all her family and many friends.

Terence Joseph (Ted) Keenan, 425 Derrylin Rd, Macken, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT92 3EB. June 30th 2025 suddenly but peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Predeceased by his sons James & Francis. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, family Patrick (Patricia), Paul (Fiona), Vanessa (Paul), Joan (Grainne), Brian, grandchildren Sean, Conor, Emma, Laura, T.J, Grace, Sadie & Sofia, sister Evelyn, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at his residence this Tuesday evening from 6:00p.m to 10:00p.m and tomorrow evening Wednesday from 5:00p.m to 10:00p.m. House private at all other times please. Car park at shop open. Removal on Thursday morning arriving at St. Naíle’s Church, Kinawley for funeral mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.