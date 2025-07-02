Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

28th June 2025 (Suddenly) at the South West Acute Hospital and late of Coleshill Crescent, Enniskillen. Phyllis Kathleen, beloved wife of Jim, daughter of the late Herbie and Kathleen, dearly loved sister of John, Neville, Alice (Sam), Elliott (Rhonda) and her special friend Tiffany. Sister-in-law of Joyce (Steve), Gus (Lynda) and a very special aunt of Jonathan (Leesa), Jamie, Lauren (Ryan), Andrew, Grace, the late Raymond, Andrew (Denise), Stephen (Kerry), Stacey (Mark), Paul (Aoife), Karine (Peter) and her wee dog Poppy. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Thursday from 5.00pm – 7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Phyllis will take place in St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen on Friday at 12.00 noon followed by a private family burial. Family flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to SWELL. Cheques should be made payable to SWELL and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, or donate online via wtmorrison.com. Phyllis will be lovingly remembered by Jim and all her family and many friends.

Terence Joseph (Ted) Keenan, 425 Derrylin Rd, Macken, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT92 3EB. June 30th 2025 suddenly but peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Predeceased by his sons James & Francis. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, family Patrick (Patricia), Paul (Fiona), Vanessa (Paul), Joan (Grainne), Brian, grandchildren Sean, Conor, Emma, Laura, T.J, Grace, Sadie & Sofia, sister Evelyn, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at his residence this Tuesday evening from 6:00p.m to 10:00p.m and tomorrow evening Wednesday from 5:00p.m to 10:00p.m. House private at all other times please. Car park at shop open. Removal on Thursday morning arriving at St. Naíle’s Church, Kinawley for funeral mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of John James (Jimmy) Dundas. 29th June 2025 peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen and late of Roosky House, Levally Road, Enniskillen. John James (Jimmy), dear husband of Tina, beloved father of John-Ross, Clare (Conor) and the late Richard, and a dearly loved grandfather of Emily and Ruairí. House strictly private please. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Wednesday from 5.00pm – 8.00pm. A private funeral will take place at his request. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Parkinsons Support Fermanagh, cheques should be made payable to Parkinsons Support Fermanagh, and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or donate online wtmorrison.com. Jimmy will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.