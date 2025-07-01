Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Phyllis Kathleen WILSON (née Hicks). 28th June 2025 (Suddenly) at the South West Acute Hospital and late of Coleshill Crescent, Enniskillen. Phyllis Kathleen, beloved wife of Jim, daughter of the late Hebie and Kathleen, dearly loved sister of John, Neville, Alice (Sam) Elliott (Rhonda) and her special friend Tiffany. Sister-in-law of Joyce (Steve) Gus (Lynda) and a very special aunt of Jonathan (Leesa), Jamie, Lauren (Ryan), Andrew, Grace the late Raymond, Andrew (Denise) Stephen (Kerry) Stacey (Mark) Paul (Aoife) Karine (Peter) and her wee dog Poppy. Family homes private please. Funeral arrangements to follow. Family flowers Please, donations in lieu if desired to SWELL. Cheques should be made payable to SWELL and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen BT942ES, or donate online via wtmorrison.com. Phyllis will be lovingly remembered by Jim and all her family and many friends. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”.