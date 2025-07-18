Timlin on target as Premiers win double-header

Dungannon Swifts 0 Fermanagh Premiers 1

FERMANAGH Premier manager Marc McCleery feels that back-to-back wins will give his charges ‘“’a real confidence boost‘”’, as his side followed up last Monday night’s victory over Cookstown Youth u17s with another success at Dungannon Swifts U18s on Friday.

It was an Ollie Taylor brace and another from Timothy Armstrong that sealed victory in Cookstown, and on Friday evening at Stangmore, Oscar Timlin headed home in the first half to down Dungannon.

The double dose has left McCleery delighted that his side are gaining momentum at the right time.

“To get two wins in a row this close to the tournament should be a real confidence boost for the lads” said McCleery.

“We played some nice football when we were in possession, defended well and created several scoring chances. The team can be very happy to come away with a clean sheet as well.”

Oisin Morris and Raphael McCoy attempted to carve out early opportunities in the stifling heat, while an Alfie Jones free-kick curled into the hands of the Swifts goalkeeper.

Tadhg Kernaghan had to be alert to collect an effort from distance by a Dungannon full-back, before his side took the lead on 27 minutes. Alfie Jones curled his corner on the right side towards captain Timlin at back post, with the defender’s towering header flying back across goal and into far corner.

Fermanagh went in search of a second before the break, with Cillian Toner crossing from the left side into Ollie Taylor, but his effort from 12 yards was held by the hosts goalkeeper.

Charlie McCabe was involved in the first meaningful opportunity of the second half, playing a superb ball in behind to Nicky Milligan, who timed his run perfectly before seeing his effort pushed behind at the near post.

The Swifts then gained the upper hand, with Adam Magee doing well to push a powerful shot from 12 yards away from danger.

Fermanagh finished on top though, with Jay Largo Elis and McCoy having late opportunities, as the Ernemen saw out an impressive win.

McCleery believes that this performance and result will stand them in good stead, but knows that bigger challenges will lie ahead come the big kick-off.

“The boys showed that they can dig in and fight when under pressure, which will be an important quality to have during the tournament,” he added.

“Bigger tests will lie ahead, but the lads can see themselves that their hard work is paying off.”