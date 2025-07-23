Third person dies after Maguiresbridge shooting

A third person has sadly passed away at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) following this morning’s tragic shooting in Maguiresbridge, with police confirming the deceased are a woman in her 40s and two children, one male and one female.

There was widespread shock and sadness across the county after it was confirmed two people had died and two had been taken to hospital following a shooting at a property on the Drummeer Road this morning.

The PSNI held a press conference at Enniskillen Police Station a short time ago in which they confirmed a third person had tragically died and a fourth remained in critical condition in hospital.

The police also confirmed the victims were all members of one family. The surviving person is an adult male.

A murder investigation is underway, and a police presence remains at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time, and none are expected this week. Superintendent Robert McGowan said police were “working at pace to investigate the circumstances of the heartbreaking incident”.

“This was a very difficult scene for police to attend,” said Supt McGowan.

In a statement released following the press briefing, Supt McGowan provided further information.

“Earlier this morning, Wednesday 23 July, police received the report of an incident in Maguiresbridge.

“Officers, along with our colleagues in the Northern Ambulance Service, attended a house in the Drummeer Road area. Tragically, despite best medical efforts, two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Sadly, I can confirm that a third person has, this afternoon, passed away in hospital.

“A fourth person who was taken to hospital remains in a condition described as serious.

“All four had sustained gunshot wounds, and I can confirm that all four individuals are from the same household.

“I am keen to, first and foremost, express my sympathy to family members and loved ones who are today left in total shock, and who will inevitably be struggling to come to terms with their unimaginable loss.”

Supt McGowan continued: “The Police Service has now commenced a murder investigation and detectives are working at pace to determine the circumstances.

“This is a quiet, rural location and I am aware that this tragic event will have sent waves of sadness throughout the community. Please be assured that you will see a continued police presence in the area, as we continue to carry out our enquiries.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage, and I would appeal for patience as we work to understand the events that have taken place. We will continue to bring updates as our investigation continues.

“In the meantime, I would ask anyone with information, CCTV footage or dashcam footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference 276 of 23/07/25.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org