The 2025 Lady of the Lake unveiled

The 2025 Lady of the Lake unveiled

Posted: 9:11 pm July 11, 2025

Clara Corrigan has been crowned this year’s Lady of the Lake in Irvinestown.

Ms Corrigan was unveiled to a large crowd by comedian Gary Gamble on the festival’s opening night this evening.

This year’s festival will run to Sunday, July 20.

For full coverage see next week’s Fermanagh Herald.

