Tempo’s attacking edge proves key in Derrylin

Crust & Crumb Senior Football League Div 2

Derrylin 0-10 Tempo 1-14

THIS lively contest saw Tempo’s sharper attacking edge earn the Maguires a vital away win to significantly improve their league prospects, while leaving the O’Connell’s staring into the relegation abyss.

Advertisement

The game’s only goal, Rian Bogue netting in the 18th minute, was a pivotal score enabling Tempo to edge a competitive opening half.

They led 1-4 to 0-5 at half time and weren’t to be subsequently headed as they proceeded to increasingly dominate on the restart,via a steady flow of points.

Derrylin made the more promising start, Jake Smith cutting in to open the scoring with a second minute point.

With both sides struggling for scores, Ben Warnock shot a 7th minute equaliser before further home points followed from Luke Flanagan and Diarmuid Owens to make it 0-3 to 0-1 by the midway stage.

Conor McNally pulled one back for Tempo when he did well so shoot over under pressure.

Straight from the kickout, good work by team captain Aidan Breen sent Rian Bogue through for a rocket shot to the top corner of the net.

The visitors quickly added to their lead when Bogue collected a well struck Ryan Ingram through ball to point in the 20th minute.

Advertisement

Derrylin did hit back with points apiece from an excellent Smith free and Owens after a surging run but Tempo had the final say, Breen landing a last kick score off the crossbar for a two point cushion.

Tempo, sharper throughout, were quickest off the mark in the second half. Tiarnan Bogue pointed a free after Derrylin had been caught out by an illegal pass back to goalkeeper.

O’Connell’s did hit a brief purple patch, Fearghal McGovern surging forward to finish a 38th minute move, started by himself out of defence.

When he was then fouled for Smith to float over the resultant two point free to cut it back to the minimum, it seemed as if Derrylin were building an increasingly powerful head of steam.

Instead Tempo rapidly began to apply the brakes. Maguires wrested back the initiative to rattle over a points brace through Ingram and Eunan McCann before Breen landed a superbly struck 44th minute two pointer.

Further woe befell Derrylin in the shape of another new rules breech, this time ‘three up’, which allowed Bogue to convert from 13 metres. A Tempo penalty soon followed, Bogue fouled only for Ingram’s spot kick to rebound off the crossbar but he did make amends by flicking over the loose ball in the resultant scramble.

That effectively settled the issue, though Conaill Boyle and McGovern did hit home points either side of an angled Ingram score before Breen rounded off with an added time brace.

Breen was central for the visitors throughout, midfield partner Ryan Breen, Niall Fee in attack, defenders, Keelan Kelly and Patrick Fee, all also strongly to the forefront. Ciaran McCaffrey and Cathair Leonard were among the more prominent Derrylin performers.