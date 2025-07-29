Tempo Minors triumph in Division Three Final

Minor Football League Division 3 Final

Tempo 2-22 Erne Gaels 2-15

TEMPO claimed the Division 3 Minor Football league crown last Wednesday evening at St Joseph’s Park in Ederney after overcoming a gallant Erne Gaels side.

The game was played in a terrific sporting manner right the way through with Tempo leading 1-14 to 1-9 at the interval. Erne Gaels though did not lie down and the Donegal border club reduced the deficit to just two on 48 minutes. However it was Tempo who seen the game out with special mention to Rian Bogue who was magnificent throughout and finished with a tally of 1-12 to his name.

Tempo got off to the perfect start with a quickfire 1-3 coming inside the opening four minutes. Points came from Rian Bogue (2) and Ryan McCann while Bogue put away his goal after a fine pass from Odhran Hamilton.

Erne Gaels though rallied and from being six behind the Belleek side were level after nine minutes as Cameron McCafferty hit the first of his two goals before points from Ben McCann, Dylan McGlone and a McCann free left it 1-3 apiece.

Both sides pretty much went toe to toe midway through the opening half as Tempo hit points via Rian Bogue (3), Corey Porter (2) and Daniel Bryans.

Erne Gaels had scores from Cameron McCafferty (2), Ben McCann with a two pointer, and a Daire McGovern strike on 22 minutes, 1-9 to 1-8.

Tempo were slowly getting on top and further scores from the excellent Rian Bogue (3) and Daniel Bryans (2) had them well ahead before a sole response from Dylan McGlone left it 1-14 to 1-9 at the break.

Tempo kept on slipping over points early in the second half as Bogue hit two more before Corey Porter and Tiarnan Flanagan made it an eight point game. However Erne Gaels didn’t panic and a goal from Cameron McCafferty was soon followed by points from Ben McCann, Dylan McGlone and Conor Granaghan.

The game was now in the melting pot and a further Cameron McCafferty score left only two between the sides on 48 minutes. However Tempo would finish the stronger as Rian Bogue notched two scores before a second goal arrived from Corey Porter to blow away any chance of a late Erne Gaels comeback.

Both sides kept the scoring going late on with Erne Gaels hitting late points via Ben McCann (2) and Daire McGlone, while Tempo had scores from Odhran Hamilton and Ryan McCann to see out a seven point victory in the end of a gripping final.