Tempo man to contest charges

A TEMPO man is set to contest a number of serious motoring offences which included aiding and abetting an individual to drive while they had no licence and using a vehicle without insurance.
Barry McSorley (47), from Carn Road in Tempo, will contest the charges on August 6.
He is charged with permitting an individual to drive a New Holland TL100A tractor on a public place on the Enniskillen Road in Ballinamallard without insurance.
At the time of the incident, which occurred on December 17 2024, the individual was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence or provisional licence of a vehicle of that class.
The court was told that McSorley will plead not guilty to the charges, with a contest date fixed for August 6 at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court.
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere