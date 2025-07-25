Tempo man to contest charges

A TEMPO man is set to contest a number of serious motoring offences which included aiding and abetting an individual to drive while they had no licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

Barry McSorley (47), from Carn Road in Tempo, will contest the charges on August 6.

He is charged with permitting an individual to drive a New Holland TL100A tractor on a public place on the Enniskillen Road in Ballinamallard without insurance.

At the time of the incident, which occurred on December 17 2024, the individual was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence or provisional licence of a vehicle of that class.

The court was told that McSorley will plead not guilty to the charges, with a contest date fixed for August 6 at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court.