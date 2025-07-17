Tempo man denies assaulting Fermanagh councillor

A TEMPO man has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a local councillor and his son.

Nathan Moore (29), from Doneen Road, Tempo is charged with assaulting Cllr Sheaums Greene on March 12 2023.

Moore appeared via video link at Enniskillen Magistrates Court last week, where he entered a not guilty plea to the charge.

Kevin McLoughlin (35) from Monmurry Road, Brookeborough is also accused of assaulting Cllr Greene and damaging his glasses in the process. It is further alleged he assaulted the councillor’s wife and son, which he also denies.

The charges relate to an alleged incident at the home of the Fermanagh and Omagh District councillor, where it is alleged that the men broke into the house and carried out the assaults.

McLoughlin and Moore deny the charges and are set to contest them at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on July 23.