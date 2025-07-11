Teemore woman passes away in Sydney

THERE has been sadness both ‘Down Under’ and here at home following the passing of Teemore native Vera Donohoe.

Vera (nee Cassidy) was from Drumlught. In 1974 she married Tony Donohoe, from Dernagore, in Sydney in 1974 .

Like so many of her generation, Vera had first gone to work in London at the age of 16, before relocating to Australia.

Tony, who had served in the Irish army in The Congo and Cyprus, emigrated to Australia in 1972.

Not long after their marriage in 1974, the newly weds moved into their first and present home in Penrith in western Sydney.

It was there the Fermanagh couple reared their three children, Margaret and twins Edward and Kathleen. Vera was a devoted granny to her grandchildren Mia and Henry.

While the family all still live in Australia, Vera made sure she came home to Fermanagh every couple of years. Her last visit was in 2019.

Vera pursued a career as a nurse for the elderly, a job she loved so much that she remained working until she was 71-years-old.

Tributes have been pouring in for Vera both here in Fermanagh and in Australia.

She will be sorely missed but she has left an abundant legacy of great love, true care and hard work,

The Funeral Mass was on Thursday 10th July.