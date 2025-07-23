Teemore finish strong against young Gaels

Westville Hotel Senior Football League Div 1

Teemore 0-13 Enniskillen 0-10

TEEMORE took another major step in their bid to reach a Division One League Final on Sunday afternoon when they proved too strong for a depleted Enniskillen Gaels side at St Mary’s Park.

The Shamrocks, who were without their county players Ronan McCaffrey and Seán McNally, were full value for the victory, with their resolute defence keeping the Gaels forwards at bay.

Tony Collins’ side made a strong start to the game, with Damien Lee opening the scoring.

His son, Aaron, then doubled the Teemore lead, before Enniskillen pegged them back when county panelist Conall Quinn converted a two-point free to level the game after ten minutes.

Oisin Murphy continued his impressive form gliding through the Gaels defence before splitting the posts off his right foot to put the Teemore men back in front.

Both sides struggled to convert their chances, with Jamie Steele, who was leading the forward line for the Enniskillen side, striking over from an acute over on the right flank to level the game.

Eoin McManus and Ethan Beresford then traded frees for their sides, before Murphy and experienced defender Lee hit back-to-back scores to put Teemore ahead 0-6 to 0-4 at the break.

It could have been worse for Simon Bradley’s side as just before the interval, Enniskillen shot-stopped Ronan Beattie pulling off a great save to deny McManus from the penalty spot.

The Shamrocks made a strong start after the interval with McManus and Niall Clarke pointing.

They were then dealt a blow when defender Pauric Rice picked up a black card for a high tackle.

Lee converted a free to put the visitors five in front, before the pacy Jonathan Cassidy scored Enniskillen’s first of the second half, with 38 minutes played.

Quinn cut the deficit to three with a well-pointed free, but Murphy hit back for the Shamrocks.

Although Rice returned to the pitch to bring Teemore back to their full complement, they were dealt a major blow when the clinical and classy Murphy had to be helped off the field after picking up a knock.

Teemore rang the changes, with Jason McCaffrey putting the home side five points in front.

Enniskillen pressed high on the Teemore kickout, with Brandon Horan picking up a lot of possession. Richard O’Callaghan then hit a two-pointer from play to cut the deficit to three.

Cassidy followed up striking over two back-to-back scores to whittle the Teemore lead down to one.

With five minutes of normal time remaining, McManus pointed a free to increase the Teemore lead back to two, before midfielder Cassidy was sent to the line after picking up a black card.

The Gaels pushed in search of a goal but they weren’t able to break the deadlock, with McManus kicking over a close-range free to wrap up a deserved win for the Shamrocks.

On Thursday night, Enniskillen host Derrygonnelly at Brewster Park in round seven.

Teemore, meanwhile, are at home against Belnaleck at St Mary’s Park on Friday night.