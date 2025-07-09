Teemore come good after the break against Ederney

Westville Hotel Senior Football League Division 1

Teemore 3-13 Ederney 0-14

A WIND ASSISTED second half fightback by Teemore seen them get on top of Ederney to claim a first victory of the Division 1 league campaign last Friday evening.

It was Ederney who led it the break, 1-4 to 0-9, however the hosts resumed after the break with three points inside three minutes and they moved further clear with second half goals from Sean McNally and Colm McNally.

The energetic Shay Deazley opened the scoring inside two minutes after good work by Conor McGee before Oisin Murphy levelled matters just forty seconds later. Cormac Gallogley and Eoin McManus exchanged scores before McManus hit his second of the game to put the home side ahead, 0-3 to 0-2.

Teemore didn’t score again for 20 minutes as Ederney surged clear with points from Ryan Morris, Chris Snow (45) and a well struck free by Sean Cassidy.

Colm McNally saw a goal chance come back off the crossbar before further Ederney scores from Chris Snow (two point free), Shay Deazley and a 25th minute point from Paul McCusker made it 0-3 to 0-9.

However Teemore finished the half superbly with a goal from Ronan McCaffrey on 29 minutes before the same player pointed to make it a two point game at the break, 1-4 to 0-9.

Teemore couldn’t have asked for a better start to the second half as Colm McNally hit a two pointer before Sean McNally followed up with a point.

Chris Snow struck a 45 to level matters but Teemore really upped the ante and Oisin Murphy split the posts before two pointers from Eoin McManus (42 mins) and Ronan McCaffrey (48 mins) made it 1-12 to 0-10.

Conor McGee replied with a sole Ederney score but it was clear the North Fermanagh side would need a goal to get back into this one.

The second goal of the game arrived on 53 minutes as Cian McManus played in Sean McNally to finish to the net before

substitute Niall Clarke came on to hit a deserved point after an impressive cameo appearance.

Ryan Morris rallied for Ederney with his second score of the game before Chris Snow once again showed his class with a sweetly struck free for two points on 57 minutes.

Teemore though weathered the storm and struck a third goal just as the game entered additional time as Oisin Murphy moved past two players before playing in Colm McNally who finished decisively to the net to leave eight points between the teams at the end.

Referee – James Lewis