SWAH consultation sparks public concern

THE announcement of a consultation on the removal of emergency general surgery at the SWAH has been met with deep concern among the local public.

Following the news last Thursday, many took to social media to have their say on the plans and on the future of healthcare in the area.

Some branded the move to remove the vital servies an “absolute disgrace,” while others called on the local community to respond to the consultation and come together to oppose the move.

Advertisement

“[It’s] so important for patients and local people to speak up more now than ever,” said Caroline McKeever.

Eileen McGovern said, “It is imperative that anyone who has been adversely affected by the temporary suspension of emergency general surgery at SWAH comes forward to report their experiences.”

She added, “I was online at this morning’s WHSCT meeting at which it was clearly stated that, ‘no patients have come to harm” since the suspension of EGS.

“People of Fermanagh and South Tyrone it is your duty to speak out now.”

More engagement

Meanwhile, hospital campaign group SOAS has called on the Trust to reschedule the consultation, stating they feel it is being “rushed” and the public are not being given enough time to consider their thoughts.

The group as also called for more public events as part of the process.

Advertisement

In a letter to the Trust, SOAS pointed out only two public events are to be held as part of the consultation, both before July 17th despite the consultation being open until October 14th.

Meanwhile, the Trust will not publish its case for its proposal on July 8th , a week before the first consultation event held in the heart of the Northern Ireland ‘July holiday period’.

SOAS has also requested a direct meeting with the Trust on the consultation, and have asked this meeting to be livestreamed to allow full disclosure to the community and NHS staff.

“It is simply unacceptable that the WHSCT proposes that its only public consultation event in the Fermanagh and South Tyrone area is rushed through in this way,” said SOAS spokesperson Donal O’Cofaigh.

“The public must be given sufficient time to digest and consider these proposals from the Western Trust which have not even been published yet. It is totally disrespectful to the public and only reinforces our belief that we are being treated as second class citizens.”