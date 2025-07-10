SWAH consultation event sells out in two days

The public consultation meeting on the future of emergency general surgery (EGS) at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH), due to take place at the Killyhevlin Hotel on Tuesday night, has sold out in just two days.

The event has been organised by the Western Trust as part of the consultation on the proposed permanent removal of EGS from the Enniskillen hospital, and while it is free to attend, it is by ticket only.

The event opened for bookings shortly before lunchtime on Tuesday, and by last night (Wednesday) residents were greeted with a ‘sold out’ message when they attempted to book. Others received a message stating “event currently unavailable” when trying to book yesterday.

“The Western Trust can confirm that the Changing Emergency General Surgery Public Consultation Session, scheduled for Tuesday 15 July 2025 at the Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen is now fully booked,” the Western Trust said.

“Anyone who attends the public consultation sessions on Tuesday 15 July (Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen) or Thursday 17 July (Waterfront Hotel, Derry~Londonderry), should have registered via the Trust’s website and have a ticket for the event. In the interest of public health, safety and security, we cannot go over the venue capacity. Therefore it is important that you do not attend if you are not registered for the event.

“We are pleased with the response to date and we are keen to engage with as many people as possible over the 14 week period of the consultation. We are committed to ensuring the public have every opportunity to attend a public consultation session, either face to face or virtually. We want to reassure anyone, who wanted to attend Tuesday’s event, that we will now hold a second face to face Session in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area. Details of this date will be issued as soon as possible on Trust channels. The Trust has set up a ‘waiting list’ on Eventbrite for anyone who wanted to attend Killyhelvlin but was unable to get a ticket. The Trust will be in contact with those that have registered on the waiting list to inform of any future public events.”

Meanwhile, councillor Adam Gannon, “For this event to reach capacity in 48 hours shows the huge strength of feeling there is in this area on the future of emergency general surgery at the SWAH. We have heard repeatedly from the Health Minister, his department and others on why this vital service should be removed, but now it is the turn of people living in this area, who rely on the SWAH for healthcare to have their say.”

An urgent public meeting has been organised for tonight by campaigners Save Our Acute Services ahead of the official Trust event on Tuesday. This meeting takes place at Fermanagh House at 7.30pm.