Support on offer for anyone affected by recent flooding

Support payments are available for anyone affected by the flooding in recent days.
Many parts of Fermanagh were impacted after the heavy rainfall on Sunday night and into Monday.
The Department for Communities has now activated the Emergency Payment Scheme for flooding.
Fermanagh and Omagh District Council urged anyone whose home was flooded to report it through the ‘Flooding Incident Line’ by telephoning 0300 2000 100.
Posted: 6:53 am July 22, 2025