Support on offer for anyone affected by recent flooding
Many local areas were impacted by the recent flooding.

Support on offer for anyone affected by recent flooding

Posted: 6:53 am July 22, 2025

Support payments are available for anyone affected by the flooding in recent days.

Many parts of Fermanagh were impacted after the heavy rainfall on Sunday night and into Monday.

The Department for Communities has now activated the Emergency Payment Scheme for flooding.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council urged anyone whose home was flooded to report it through the ‘Flooding Incident Line’ by telephoning 0300 2000 100.

Flash flooding across Fermanagh Today's weather forecast for Co Fermanagh Sudden death in Enniskillen 'not treated as suspicious'

