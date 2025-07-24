Support for those affected by Maguiresbridge tragedy

The Western Trust has shared resources for parents, carers and all those affected by yesterdays tragedy.
“We are deeply saddened by the events that occurred in Maguiresbridge yesterday and wish to extend our sympathies to the extended Families, friends and local community,” a spokesperson from the Western Trust said.
“The Trust is working closely with the Education Authority and local community groups which will be supporting children that maybe affected by this incident.
“The following link provides helpful advice to parents/carers and adults in the aftermath of such incidents. The link also gives information about additional support on offer if required. Further details to follow regarding accessing additional support.”
Resources are available at https://westerntrust.hscni.net/24-07-2025-statement/
Posted: 5:14 pm July 24, 2025