+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineSupport for those affected by Maguiresbridge tragedy

Support for those affected by Maguiresbridge tragedy

Posted: 5:14 pm July 24, 2025
The Western Trust has shared resources for parents, carers and all those affected by yesterdays tragedy.
 
“We are deeply saddened by the events that occurred in Maguiresbridge yesterday and wish to extend our sympathies to the extended Families, friends and local community,” a spokesperson from the Western Trust said.
 
“The Trust is working closely with the Education Authority and local community groups which will be supporting children that maybe affected by this incident.
 
“The following link provides helpful advice to parents/carers and adults in the aftermath of such incidents. The link also gives information about additional support on offer if required. Further details to follow regarding accessing additional support.”
 

Related posts:

Fermanagh branch honoured for raising £1 million Strong support for new Cancer Focus centre Consultation to permanently suspend EGS at SWAH

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 5:14 pm July 24, 2025
Top
Advertisement