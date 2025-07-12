Sun shines on Fermanagh Twelfth celebrations in Kesh

THE Grand Master of the Orange Order is in Fermanagh this afternoon to join in the annual Twelfth of July celebrations, which have been taking place under glorious summer sunshine in Kesh today.

Thousands have gathered to celebrate, lining the streets to witness the colourful processions, lively music and the proud display of heritage.

With the weather cooperating beautifully, the atmosphere was filled with joy and community spirit, marking this year’s event as a resounding success.

Grand Master, Most Wor Bro Edward Stevenson, speaking at the Twelfth celebrations in Kesh, highlighted the historical significance of the event, pointing to the role of locals in the Glorious Revolution.

“It can justifiably be claimed that its success hinged on the bravery and determination of the men of Fermanagh,” he said.

Reflecting on the past year he stated, “These past few months have seen me visit many corners of our jurisdiction to see newly renovated halls, new banners being unfurled as well as new band uniforms and lambeg drums being dedicated. And more importantly, a resurgence in the Junior Orange movement with several new Lodges established in recent months.

“Just like in 1689, these are not the actions of a people who have given up, they are the actions of a defiant and resilient people who have stood up, and who are investing in the future of their Lodges and their community.

“We have a proud heritage and a great story to tell. We rightly cherish our history, but we also should look to the future with much optimism and with a clear sense of direction – ensuring that our cultural traditions and collective values remain relevant and continue to prosper in a contemporary world.”