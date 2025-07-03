Summer could be ‘make or break’ for tourism businesses

SOME of Fermanagh’s top tourist hotspots fear this summer could be make or break, as a noticeable drop in visitor numbers adds pressure to an already challenging season.

Castle Archdale Caravan Park – one of the leading holiday and camping destinations in the North – has seen a clear fall in traffic, according to owner David Mahon.

“We’ve noticed it being quieter, probably by about five or ten per cent,” Mr Mahon told the ‘Herald.

Operated by his family for more than 30 years, Mr Mahon said the rising cost of doing business is making it increasingly difficult to keep the park running, especially in the run-up to peak holiday season.

“We have to charge more just to break even,” he said.

“All of the costs are way up, and the wage increase and National Insurance changes in April added more pressure. When other businesses get quieter, they start reducing prices – and there’s a knock-on effect.”

With many local tourism operators pinning their hopes on a strong summer, Mr Mahon called on Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to do more to support and promote tourism in the area.

“I’d like to see more from the Council. I don’t think there’s anyone really championing tourism in Fermanagh. There’s nobody asking us what we need,” he said. “People will know by the end of August how well they’ve done, or how much they’ve lost. If you don’t get the people in during the summer months, it doesn’t matter how good the weather is in September or October – the schools are back, and people are back to work.”

Out on the water, the pressure is also being felt. Erne Tours, which operates sightseeing trips on Lough Erne aboard the MV Kestrel, said business has been inconsistent.

“It’s been up and down. It’s not as busy as previous years,” said Christopher Nixon.

“We’re lucky to still have some tour groups coming every week, and we’ve had a number of French visitors this year. There’s still a good amount of people coming – it’s just slightly quieter.”

Mr Nixon said multiple factors may be contributing to the dip in numbers.

“It could be the rise in costs, or it could simply be the weather, which makes a big difference when people are deciding to go out on the lake,” he said.

“The new ETA visa rules might also be having an impact – North and South – it could be any of those things.”

