Sporting fraternity unites in grief over tragedy

Tributes have been paid from across the GAA community in Fermanagh, Clare and beyond following the tragic deaths of Vanessa Whyte and her children, James and Sara Rutledge.

All three were remembered with a touching tribute at Croke Park during the All-Ireland football final on Sunday. Their photographs appeared on the stadium’s big screen as Donegal and Kerry fans held a minute’s applause in their memory.

Vanessa, originally from Barefield, Co Clare, was a devoted GAA supporter and hurling enthusiast.

She loved attending Clare matches with her two children and played an active role in promoting Gaelic Games locally.

Vanessa was involved with both Maguiresbridge St Mary’s and Lisbellaw St Patrick’s Hurling Club, and was described as ‘more than just a parent on the sideline’ by her local club.

“Vanessa became everyone’s friend,” a St Mary’s club statement said. “Her enthusiasm for the game was matched only by her immense pride in her children. She brought joy, laughter, witty banner comments and fascinating veterinary stories.”

‘Valuable contribution’

The club also remembered James and Sara as dedicated underage players who made a valuable contribution to their teams.

“Sara was a truly special member of our club family,” the statement continued. “Quiet yet full of life, exceptionally well-mannered and always dedicated. She created cherished memories, including that special trip to Croke Park in 2022.”

James, a talented hurler, represented Lisbellaw St Patrick’s with distinction and helped his club to multiple county titles.

“James, a loving big brother whose dedication to the club matched his sister’s own. Always her biggest supporter on the sidelines, he’d only miss her games when hurling called,” the club

said.

Other Fermanagh GAA clubs also shared condolences, while Lisbellaw Hurling Club offered advice and support to its members in the wake of the tragedy.

Outside of GAA, James and Sara were involved in other sports. James played cricket for Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, while Sara swam with local clubs.

Maguiresbridge Football Club said its members were ‘deeply shocked and saddened’ by the loss.

“We can only offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Vanessa, Sara and James who have been so sadly impacted by their untimely deaths.”

A minute’s silence was observed before all senior football league matches on Friday night, while the Tony Jackman Memorial Tournament in Lisnaskea was postponed as a mark of respect.