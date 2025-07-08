‘Skea goal proves to be the difference in tight affair

Crust and Crumb Senior Football League Division Two

Maguiresbridge 0-17 Lisnaskea 1-16

AN early second-half goal from Aidan Keenan for Lisnaskea proved to be the difference, as Maguiresbridge failed to complete a spirited second-half comeback against their neighbours on Friday night at Páirc na hÓige.

Despite a first-half red card for Ogie Kelly, the Emmetts six-point half-time lead gave them the buffer they needed during a second half in which every Maguiresbridge chance seemed to go between the posts.

Two early points from Justy McDade got Lisnaskea on the scoresheet, before Conor Mulligan pulled one back for the home side.

Ethan McCaffrey then struck a great long-range two-point free for ‘Skea, before Ciaran Corrigan turned his man out wide and scored Maguiresbridge’s second point.

Lisnaskea then found an extra gear and took control of the match, starting with a fine point from play by Sean Keenan. McCaffrey added his second two-point score of the day, before McDade and Keenan chipped in with a point each to put Lisnaskea seven clear.

As the half drew to a close, Lisnaskea’s Ogie Kelly had a rush of blood and was shown a red card for striking out. The resulting free was converted by Ryan Hannigan, leaving the score at 0-3 to 0-9 going into the break.

With a man advantage for the entire second half, Maguiresbridge would have hoped to start quickly and claw back the deficit. However, they were left kicking themselves after a lapse in concentration allowed Lisnaskea’s Aidan Keenan to find space, and he made no mistake, bagging the goal.

Three unanswered points from Maguiresbridge closed the gap to six, before Paul Mohan clipped over a score for ‘Skea. The Emmetts then scored three of the next four points, leaving the home team with a mountain to climb at 0-07 to 1-13.

A Corrigan two-pointer offered some hope to Maguiresbridge, but scores from Ryan O’Keefe and Kai McGoldrick kept the away team in control.

As the match drew to a close, ‘Skea lost their focus and were lucky to hold on, as Mark Hughes and Conor Mulligan both blasted over two-point scores for Maguiresbridge. Hannigan added points from play and a free, with Corrigan grabbing another and Tommy McGrory fisted over to leave the difference at just a point.

Skea grabbed the final point of the game and would have been relieved to hear the final whistle, though satisfied with a first win in the league, as manager Sean McManus told the Herald:

“I was happy with the character the lads showed as being down to fourteen men for a half under these new rules put serious pressure on us.

“Even though we could have scored a few more in the second half all credit to the ‘Bridge who kept asking the questions so overall it’s great to pick up the points in a typical derby game played in tough weather conditions”