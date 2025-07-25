Singer Aoife takes down under by storm

Enniskillen singer Aoife Cathcart recently took centre stage at a major venue in Surry Hills in Australia as she performed some renowned Irish classics and ballads at a celebration night.

Aoife, who has established herself as one of the top singers in Fermanagh, made the move to Australia and she is continuing to make strides in the music scene during her time Down Under.

She took centre stage at ‘The Gaelic Club’ in Surry Hills in Melbourne, with a large crowd of ex-pats from Ireland turning out to the session which was titled ‘Songs of Ireland by Candlelight’.

Aoife partnered up with Irish traditional musicians and singers Jacqui McPhee, Rohan Merrill and Sarah Willing for the concert, with each one performing and showcasing their many talents.

Prior to the sold-out show, Aoife was a guest on ‘Irish Calling Radio’ station on 2RDJ 88.1 FM.

The singer has released a five-track album, ‘Follow the Heron’ – a collection of songs which have been a big hit with her large fan base, following its release on streaming service Spotify.

Previously, Aoife released a single ‘Follow the Heron’ which was well received by her many fans.

Since the launch of her debut album, Aoife’s popularity across the North has risen significantly and she also released a version of ‘Passage West’ – a song written and produced by Neil Hanna.