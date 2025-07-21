Shamrocks forced to dig deep by Derrylin

Crust & Crumb Senior Football League Div 2

Roslea 1-14 Derrylin 0-14

THE half time introduction of scoring ace, Seamus Quigley, had a huge impact on a second half in which he was to account for all of Roslea’s scores, including a majestic two point free in their hard-fought win over Derrylin

Advertisement

For having had the better of the opening half exchanges, to lead by a goal at the break, Roslea’s restart was impeded by having to operate for its entirety with fourteen players. That was due to full back Conor Sherlock’s 25th minute red card.

They were certainly made to work hard for victory by a Derrylin side coming in on the back of three straight wins.

But O’Connell’s cause wasn’t helped by some wasteful finishing, unforced errors too and in the final analysis, Shamrocks just held that extra edge.

In perfect conditions on a pristine Shamrock Park surface, this clash of last year’s relegated duo began with Roslea scoring direct from the throw in.

Adam Treanor rounded off a sweeping move with a point but they were then to shoot a quartet of wides as Derrylin rattled over a points through Diarmuid Owens and Luke Flanagan (2).

A great Niall Cosgrove catch and turn set Treanor clear to blast over from close in, goalkeeper Sean Quigley also getting on the home score sheet with a 13th minute levelling effort.

Cosgrove then saw a cleverly fisted goal ruled out with play called back for a free which he duly pointed for the lead again.

Advertisement

Derrylin responded with a superbly struck Owens two pointer but Roslea quickly hit back with the game’s only goal, Cosgrove palming to the net from a 20th minute Quigley sideline free.

That advantage was quickly extended by a Diarmuid McAleer points brace only for Derrylin to cancel that out via two Kian Prior frees but he then had to withdraw through injury. Half-time 1-7 to 0-7.

It didn’t take Seamus Quigley long to make his mark on the resumption, pointing a 31st minute free for a foul on Cosgrove.

That was speedily followed by Derrylin’s best spell of the game, as they dominated the rest of the third quarter.

Points by Fearghal McGovern, Sean Lunney and sub Conaill Boyle fisting over, cut the gap to the minimum by the 44th minute.

Roslea were under real pressure but cometh the hour, cometh the man.

Seamus Quigley, first intercepted an attempted midfield pass, and then converted the subsequent free after a foul on Cosgrove.

After Derrylin points, Patrick Dolan from a slick pass by brother James, Owens fired over from the kickout, and Quigley landed a monster two point free in the 51st minute, 1-11 to 0-12.

Back came Derrylin with a Jake Smith pointed free followed by a McGovern fisted score but further Quigley scores from mark and free saw Roslea safely home.

Half back Adam Callaghan, midfielder Niall Mahon and forward Adam Treanor were the leading Roslea trio.

Patrick Dolan in defence, Cathair Leonard and Diarmuid Owens likewise shone for Derrylin.