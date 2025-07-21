Sewerage crisis threatens jobs and growth in Fermanagh

THE SHOCKING state of our crumbling sewerage system has been laid bare, with NI Water revealing 1,600 local properties will not be able to connect to the network.

This is leading to refusals for planning permission across the Fermanagh and Omagh area, prompting concerns about potential job losses and stalled development.

As previously reported by the ‘Herald, NI Water has identified capacity issues in parts of the Belleek, Ballinamallard, Derrygonnelly, Irvinestown, Lisbellaw, and Enniskillen. Now the consequences are beginning to be felt, particularly in the county town.

A spokesperson for NI Water said, “In some parts of our wastewater infrastructure the level of constraint is such that it is simply not possible for NI Water to permit any new connections.”

The Tempo Road of Enniskillen is a popular location for property developers due to a combination of factors, including its proximity to the town centre, desirable residential areas and access to key transportation routes.

Due to it now being known as a ‘closed catchment’ area, it is feared all future developments will be stalled or refused.

“The Tempo Road area of Enniskillen is a closed catchment so connections from future developments can’t be permitted at this time,” the NI Water spokesperson said.

Recent developments on Tempo Road in Enniskillen include the Flaxfield Woods housing. This development features a range of apartments, semi-detached and detached homes.

NI Water spokesperson continued, “The developer of Flaxfield Wood has engaged with NI Water through our pre-development process and has been made aware that future proposal for additional housing can’t connect to our wastewater infrastructure.”

NI Water has reported a £185 million shortfall in funding in 2024/25 and a total capital funding gap of £1 billion in PC21 over the period 2021-2027.

They have already refused a sewer connection to 19,000 new properties across Northern Ireland, denying nearly 50 percent of all applications.

This has led to concerns about the potential for development projects to be delayed or halted, with some developers even looking to other regions for opportunities.

NI Water has stated that upgrades to pumps, sewer mains, or treatment works are necessary to accommodate new developments and enable connections.

The spokesperson for NI Waters concluded, “In order to lift the current restrictions on connections impacting development in the Tempo Road area NI Water needs to undertake upgrades works to our network which requires significant capital investment.”