Second half goals fire Harps to victory

Westville Hotel Senior Football League Div 1

Derrygonnelly 2-16 Ederney 1-16

TWO second half goals from Jarlath Flanagan and Shane McGullion fired Derrygonnelly to a hard-earned victory over Ederney at Canon Maguire Park on Friday as they overturned a five point half-time deficit.

Advertisement

Ederney, who are still chasing their first win in Division One, dominated the opening half an hour, with Sean Flanagan’s home side struggling to convert their chances in the first period.

The St Joseph’s men got off to the perfect start, scoring a goal almost immediately from the throw in. After turning over the ball in their own half, Ederney countered up the pitch and kicked long into the Derrygonnelly square, with midfielder Oran McGee scrambling the ball into the back of the Harps net.

Pól McKervey and Shay Deazley extended the visitors advantage with well-pointed frees, before the home side managed to get off the mark after six minutes through a good score from Connor McGovern.

With confidence flowing, Ederney quickly added to their lead with Chris Snow pointing a ’45.

Gary McKenna brought the game to the St Joseph’s men in the first half for the Harps, kicking a two-point free and a close range effort to reduce the deficit to one point with ten minutes played in Derrygonnelly.

McGovern and McGullion then hit successive scores for the Harps to level the hard-fought encounter.

Snow was on target for Ederney and with 16 minutes played, he angled over another two-point free, this time from an acute angle near to the stand to put Ederney two points in front.

Advertisement

Paul McCusker and McKervey put four between the sides, before the St Joseph’s men were dealt a major blow when Snow was forced off through injury, with what looked like a serious hamstring injury.

McGovern and McKenna pulled two points back for the Harps, but the St Joseph’s men finished the half on top with McCusker pointing a free and Conor McGee fisting over to put them five up at the break.

Derrgyonnelly rang the changes at the break, introducing Aidan McKenna, Jarlath Flanagan and Dara Burns into the fray, with all three players making a big impact for the Canon Maguire Park side.

Straight from the throw in, Derrygonnelly surged through the Ederney defence. Sub Burns fired high but his effort rebounded off the crossbar, with Flanagan driving the ball low to the net past Calvin Brown.

McGovern cut the Ederney advantage to one point, before McKervey struck for a two point effort to push the St Joseph’s lead back to three, with 35 minutes played.

McKervey and McGee then fired over scores to put Chris Kelly’s charges back to five in front.

Cheered on by their home support, Derrygonnelly put the pressure on Ederney with Leigh Jones (2), Aidan McKenna and two points from Gareth McGovern leveling the sides with 10 minutes left to play.

McKervey and McKenna traded scores, before the Harps struck for their second goal. Derrygonnelly turned the ball over deep in their own half and they played it through the half with McGullion palming the ball past the outstretched Brown.

McKenna and McGovern then tagged on frees to put the Harps into a five-point advantage.

Ederney pushed forward in search of goal but they weren’t able to break down the resolute home defence in the closing few minutes, with McKervey and Deazley hitting late points for their side.

This Friday night, Derrygonnelly are at home to Belcoo. Ederney, meanwhile, host Devenish.