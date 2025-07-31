Seanie shines at Croke Park in final showcase

A talented young GAA player from Fermanagh made his mark on one of the biggest stages in Irish sport on Sunday, delivering a standout performance during the All-Ireland Final half-time exhibition at Croke Park.

Seanie Gallagher, a pupil at Enniskillen Integrated Primary School, was one of 42 children selected from across the country to take part in the Cumann na mBunscol Respect Exhibition Go Games, held during the interval of the highly anticipated All-Ireland Senior Football Final.

Rising to the occasion, Seanie impressed spectators by scoring 1-01 during the match — a performance that reflected not just his skill, but his passion for Gaelic football.

Advertisement

“Enniskillen Integrated Primary School are extremely proud of Seanie’s skill level to be able to win this competition and play at the peak of Gaelic Football competition, the All-Ireland Final, yesterday.

We know Seanie always has a football in his hand and his Gaelic Football career will continue to grow from strength to strength,” a school spokesperson said.

Fermanagh Cumann na mBunscol used a Gaelic football skills challenge to select which pupils represent the county at Croke Park on Sunday.