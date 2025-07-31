Sadness following death of Caimín Meehan

The late Caimín Meehan has been remembered as a “lovely young man” as the Enniskillen community mourns the sudden and unexpected passing of the well-known and much-loved father-of-three.

Formerly of Coleshill in Enniskillen, Mr Meehan passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday.

The community across Fermanagh was left saddened following the death, with a wave of tributes paid to Caimín over social media, who was remembered for his kind-nature and personality.

“So sad to hear about Caimin’s passing. A well mannered, lovely young man,” a mourner said.

Another tribute read, “Rest in peace Caimin. Another good cub taken way before their time.”

“Condolences to all the family. Caimín was a lovely young man.” a mourner said.

Another tribute read, “So many wonderful memories that I will cherish forever. So many laughs, our monopoly nights that ended in you dancing round the room. The kindest most gentle soul we will love and miss you forever.”

Mr Meehan is survived by is partner Shauna (McBarron), his children Kaidan, Lorcan and Annie-May, his parents Seamus McBrien and Georgina (Earon) and his brother Jake.

He is predeceased by his sister Lisa.

Following his Requiem Mass at St Michael’s Parish Church in Enniskillen on Saturday, he was interred in St Mary’s Church in Arney Cemetery.