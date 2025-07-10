Ryan sets the stage for Fermanagh actors

ESTABLISHED Fermanagh director and actor Ryan Moohan is preparing to launch a new theatre company and drama classes.

Although still in its early stages, the Enniskillen man hopes his groups will be able to provide much needed opportunities for local youth.

“This step forward for me is an culmination of everything I’ve learned and loved over the years,” Ryan told the ‘Herald.

The local man enjoyed directorial success with ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ at the Ardhowen Theatre back in February. He said it “lit a fire” in him to pursue his dream of having a theatre company.

“It was undoubtedly the best thing I’ve had the pleasure of being involved in and hopefully things can get even bigger and better from here,” he explained.

Ryan’s theatrical journey began early, with fond childhood memories of pantomimes by the Lakeland Players. At just nine years old, he joined the Ardhowen stage himself, going on to perform in a variety of roles over a decade.

“I always loved everything about the theatre, the acting, the costumes, the songs and the sets. It was all just magical,” he said.

After studying Drama and Theatre Studies at Liverpool Hope University and International College of Musical, Ryan discovered a new passion behind the scenes.

“As a director you get to consider every aspect of a performance,” he said. “It’s a completely different but equally rewarding creative challenge,” explained Ryan.

“There are moments where an actor gives the performance of their life in rehearsal and you get to shape that into something an audience will never forget.”

In addition to performing and directing for numerous local companies including FMT, ELO, and EADS, Ryan also led creative efforts during lockdown, producing a series of live virtual performances in collaboration with other Fermanagh groups.

Looking ahead he’s committed to offering drama training locally.

Ryan explained “There are so few opportunities for young people to get involved unless they land a role in a show. I want to change that.

“I think it is something which the town is crying out for. It might not be for everyone but why should your child miss out doing what they love because the other systems have dropped it off the syllabus.”

Ryan cites his early mentors, Garvan Gallagher and Stephen Kettyles, as key influences, along with local icons Adrian Dunbar and Ciaran McMenamin.

“They prove that a small-town boy can make it big,” Ryan said.