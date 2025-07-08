Rinu skittles out Coleraine in Erne CC victory

ERNE CC made the long trip to the north-west to take on Coleraine 3 on Sunday with cloudy conditions overhead and came away with a commendable 23 run victory.

Coleraine won the toss and elected to bowl first. A tight opening bowling spell kept runs to a premium before Lodge was spectacularly c&b by Jordan in the 5th. McNulty started opening his shoulders peppering all corners of the ground after that, aptly supported by Vijay Kumar 17 and Rinu Matthew 26.

Erne kept a good run rate up for the remainder of the innings amassing their largest league total to date 193-7, with the outstanding McNulty scoring 77 off 71 including 8 4s and 2 6s.

Coleraine batted aggressively in there reply with Bell 80 and Varghese 37 the pick of the batsmen, but when Varghese was dislodged bowled by Rinu Matthew in the 23rd over with the game finely poised with coleraine on 143-4 the Ernemen had the wind back in theyre sails, and took the remaining 6 wickets for 27 runs, with Coleraine all out for 170.

Exellent bowling from the boys with the standout performer agi Rinu Matthew with 4-22, suppored by Kumar 2-16, Tomy 1-31 and Mooney 2-31.