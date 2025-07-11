Riders descend on Belcoo for popular Borderlands Cycle

CYCLISTS from across the island enjoyed the scenic routes around Belcoo and rural Fermanagh over the weekend as the annual and hugely popular Borderlands Cycle took place on Saturday.

Organised by Belcoo GAA club, over 200 hundreds cyclists from counties across Ireland jumped on their bikes and took part in the event, which was held as a fundraiser for the O’Rahilly’s club.

The Borderlands Cycle was split into three different categories, catering for all abilities.

Level one was a 40km cycle with 600m of climb. It involved climbing the Devil’s S, cycling through Ballintempo Forest and returning via the Cornacully and Ballintempo roads to Belcoo.

A number of cyclists then took part in the challenging ‘Black Piglet’ circuit.

During the 65km cycle, 1,100-metres of climb, cyclists travelled through Ballintempo and Carrigan and headed across the border to Kiltyclogher, where they stopped off for food.

Cyclists then travelled past the homestead of Sean MacDiarmada, along the shore of Lough MacNean via Glenfarne Demense, before taking the back roads home to Belcoo.

The top participants then took on the grueling 85km cycle, with 1,400-metres of climb, which was known as ‘The Black Pig’.

Cyclists travelled through Belmore and Big Dog Forests, before taking in Lough MacNean.